Shehbaz Sharif appears before court in money laundering case

Hearing of the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz is going on in the Special Court Central Lahore.

The acquittal plea was filed by Shehbaz Sharif Amjad Pervaiz Advocate.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz argued that the story of kickbacks and bribes mentioned in the FIR is not in the challan.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appeared before the Special Court Central Lahore in the money laundering case.

According to the details, the hearing of the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz is going on in the Special Court Central Lahore.

The acquittal plea was filed by Shehbaz Sharif Amjad Pervaiz Advocate, arguing that the FIA had removed the allegation of 9 billion rupees in the challan. It was reported that these 5 accounts of 9 billion are not related to Suleman Shehbaz or the Sharif Group but Mushtaq Cheney. FIA did not take any action against Mushtaq Cheney.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz argued that the story of kickbacks and bribes mentioned in the FIR is not in the challan.

During the hearing, Amjad Pervaiz advocate referred to the case of Moonis Elahi as a reference in his arguments on the plea of acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and said that the Supreme Court has just decided the case of Moonis Elahi.

The lawyer said that Moonis Elahi and this case are very similar, and he will present the judgment of Moonis Elahi’s case as a reference before the end of the hearing.

Advertisement

The judge inquired from Amjad Pervaiz Advocate what is the similarity between the two cases.

The lawyer replied that in that case too there was an allegation of money transfer by low-income earners. In the Moonis Elahi case, low-income people were also accused of operating the account. Even if the court accepts all the accusations of the prosecution, nothing can be proved against Shehbaz Sharif and others and no charges can be filed.

He argued that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz cannot be punished according to the records collected in the previous regime and submitted to the court. All these records and statements took place in the previous regime in which today’s investigating officer has no role.

He argued that someone has seen the Netflix movie money heist and made this case.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the court that as the chief minister for three terms, “I gave up my salary, my TADA, which amounts to 80 to 100 million, as a prime minister, I am not getting a salary either. He used to bear the expenses of traveling abroad himself.”

Lawyer said in arguments that the five cheques of 25 lakhs and 10 lakhs have nothing to do with Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

Advertisement

Also Read Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana reference till Oct 15 The court also extended the interim bail of co-accused Kamran Kayani and...

The FIA lawyer said that the FIA conducted the investigation on merit and presented all evidence to the court. That is why the lawyers of the accused are using them in their favor.