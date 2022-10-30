Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has urged Chinese companies to take advantage of investment opportunities, Pakistan offers in areas of industry, agriculture modernisation, infrastructure, green energy and digital economy.

In an article appeared on the website of Global Times on Sunday, he said Pakistan can serve as the manufacturing base for China and an extension of its industrial and supply chain network.

The Prime Minister emphasised on making optimal use of the second Phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and enhancing industrial cooperation.

The Prime Minister said the two countries can fast-track bilateral cooperation to boost corporate farming, efficient water usage, development of hybrid seeds and high-yield crops and establishment of cold storage chains.

Shehbaz Sharif said our overall aim is to harness the potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for our country’s inclusive and sustainable growth, socio-economic development and for improving the livelihoods of the people. He also made it clear that the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan remains our top priority.

Regarding the growing threat of climate change, the Prime Minister said Pakistan looks forward to learning from China’s technological advancement in the early warning system, building resilient infrastructure and disaster management. He said knowledge-based economy has emerged as the new driver for national growth. He said we want to expand cooperation in emerging and smart technologies including quantum computing, robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and big data.

Shehbaz Sharif said the imperatives of the 21st century demand a new paradigm to deal with emerging challenges as well as opportunities and to wean our region away from conflict and conflagration. He said we seek friendly relations with our neighbouring countries on the basis of mutual respect and spirit of cooperation, and desire peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes including the Kashmir issue through dialogue and diplomacy based on the UN charter and resolutions. He said Pakistan is committed to further deepening bilateral ties with China, efforts for regional peace and connectivity and advancing the all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation to a new pinnacle of trust and close cooperation.

The Prime Minister also called for expanding bilateral cultural exchanges and bringing people of the two countries together.