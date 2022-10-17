Sheikh Rasheed being politically victimized as asked to vacate land adjacent to Lal Haveli. Image: File

On an appeal filed by Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid against the notice of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for dispossessing him of a property adjacent to his Lal Haveli residence, a Rawalpindi additional and session court issued on Monday a notice to the ETPB and summoned its deputy administrator.

It is pertinent to mention here that ETPB Deputy Administrator, Asif Khan announced the verdict reversed on September 26 and issued a notice to Rashid, directing him to vacate the land and rooms adjacent to his Lal Haveli residence within seven days.

The verdict said that they used their political influence to keep their illegal occupation of the property and delayed the case for 27 years.

In its notice to Rashid, the ETPB said the AML chief and his brother, Sheikh Sadeeq, had lost the “legal possession” of the property as they had neither responded to the authority’s earlier notice nor paid the arrears of rent.

The ETPB administration also warned that it would use the police force to get the property vacated in case of non-compliance within seven days.

Rashid and Sadeeq filed a petition against the orders on Monday, following which his nephew, Sheikh Shafique, and lawyer, Sardar Abdul Razzaq, appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Khursheed Alam Bhatti.

During the hearing, Razzaq told the court that proceedings on the “main case” in the matter were also under way in court and the next hearing for it was scheduled for October 24.

He argued that evacuation orders served to Rashid were an act of “political revenge”.

“The Evacuee Trust Property Board, under political pressure wants to launch an attack on Lal Haveli through police.”

The lawyer contended that Lal Haveli was Rashid’s personal property.

Following his arguments, the court issued a notice to the ETPB and summoned its deputy administrator tomorrow (Tuesday).

Earlier, Rashid said in a tweet that when “all the departments failed to find anything against him after probing 16 ministries, they have come up with three-marla Lal Haveli.

“Lal Haveli is not nine-zero … Lal Haveli is history that no one can erase.”