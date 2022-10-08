Sheikhupura police held alleged killer of 8 people

Eight people were killed at different places in the village Hachar area of Narang Mandi in the suburbs of Sheikhupura.

SHEIKHUPURA: The local police arrested an alleged killer involved in the murder of eight people in the premises of Narang Mandi Police Station, Sheikhupura.

According to the details, eight people were killed at different places in the village Hachar area of Narang Mandi in the suburbs of Sheikhupura.

In this regard, the police said that the accused killed all the persons in one night with a sharp instrument and an iron rod.

Police has arrested the alleged killer involved in the tragic incidents of murder, who has been identified as Faiz, who according to a preliminary investigation is mentally ill.

DPO Sheikhupura said that the police have cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation.

He said that the accused had targeted people sleeping in the streets and fields at night, but all the killings were done after 3 am when the entire village was sleeping.

On the other hand, IG Punjab has taken notice of the incident of the killing of 8 people at different places in Sheikhupura’s neighboring village Hachar and sought a report of the incident.

IG Punjab instructed the Sheikhupura police to investigate all aspects of the incident.