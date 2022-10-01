Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes President Xi Jinping & Chinese people 73rd National day of People’s Republic of China
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes President Xi Jinping & Chinese people 73rd National day of People’s Republic of China

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes President Xi Jinping & Chinese people 73rd National day of People’s Republic of China

Articles
Advertisement
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes President Xi Jinping & Chinese people 73rd National day of People’s Republic of China

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulated President Xi Jinping & fraternal Chinese people on the 73rd National day of the People’s Republic of China.

Advertisement

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulated President Xi Jinping & the fraternal Chinese people on the 73rd National day of the People’s Republic of China.

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed wrote, “Greetings to President Xi Jinping and the fraternal Chinese people on the celebration of the 73rd National day of the People’s Republic of China. As a long-standing friendship, Pak-China collaborates closely on a wide range of shared priorities for our hemisphere. I value the strong partnerships between our government and the business sector, and I look forward to working together for the good of our two countries and people.”

Advertisement

As per reports, Pakistani Business Magnate, an IT Revolutionist and a Media Mogul shared warm wishes to Chinese residents and hoped the bond between Pakistan and China remain same and they can work together like before.

According to the details, The People’s Republic of China observes Chinese National Day on 1st October, a yearly public holiday. On this day, dynastic rule comes to an end as democracy advances. It represents a significant turning point in the People’s Republic of China’s lengthy history.

The Wuchang Uprising, which finally led to the collapse of the Qing Dynasty and the founding of the People’s Republic of China, is commemorated on Chinese National Day. Mao Zedong, the commander of the Red Army, announced the establishment of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949, in Tiananmen Square in front of 300,000 spectators while hoisting the new Chinese flag.

Also Read

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates HRH Muhammad Bin Salman to be appointed as PM of Saudi Arabia
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates HRH Muhammad Bin Salman to be appointed as PM of Saudi Arabia

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LHC stops ECP from removing Imran Khan as party head
LHC stops ECP from removing Imran Khan as party head
5.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Islamabad, parts of KP, Punjab
5.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Islamabad, parts of KP, Punjab
‘Media can play crucial role to bring peace in society’
‘Media can play crucial role to bring peace in society’
PMA deeply concerned over warning issued by HDA
PMA deeply concerned over warning issued by HDA
Imran accuses PML-N being involved in his murderous attack
Imran accuses PML-N being involved in his murderous attack
Militants involved in attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul killed
Militants involved in attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul killed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story