Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulated President Xi Jinping & the fraternal Chinese people on the 73rd National day of the People’s Republic of China.

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed wrote, “Greetings to President Xi Jinping and the fraternal Chinese people on the celebration of the 73rd National day of the People’s Republic of China. As a long-standing friendship, Pak-China collaborates closely on a wide range of shared priorities for our hemisphere. I value the strong partnerships between our government and the business sector, and I look forward to working together for the good of our two countries and people.”

Greetings to President Xi Jinping & the fraternal Chinese people on the 73rd National day of the People’s Republic of China🇨🇳. Pak-China collaborate closely on a wide range of shared priorities & I also look forward to working together for the good of our people!@zlj517@AmbNong pic.twitter.com/qzwM8urPEl — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) October 1, 2022

As per reports, Pakistani Business Magnate, an IT Revolutionist and a Media Mogul shared warm wishes to Chinese residents and hoped the bond between Pakistan and China remain same and they can work together like before.

According to the details, The People’s Republic of China observes Chinese National Day on 1st October, a yearly public holiday. On this day, dynastic rule comes to an end as democracy advances. It represents a significant turning point in the People’s Republic of China’s lengthy history.

The Wuchang Uprising, which finally led to the collapse of the Qing Dynasty and the founding of the People’s Republic of China, is commemorated on Chinese National Day. Mao Zedong, the commander of the Red Army, announced the establishment of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949, in Tiananmen Square in front of 300,000 spectators while hoisting the new Chinese flag.

