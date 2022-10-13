Advertisement
  • Shoaib Shaikh desires further fortification in Pak-Spain fraternal ties
BOL Network CEO Shoaib Shaikh. Image: File

KARACHI: On the occasion of National Day of Spain, founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday expressed his desire for further strengthening in fraternal relations of Pakistan and Spain.

He expressed best wished for the Spanish prime minister, royal family and people on this occasion.

“Best wishes to Pedro Sanchez, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Spain🇪🇸 as you celebrate your National Day. Over the past seven decades, the Pak-Spain fraternal ties have secured great accomplishments & may it further strengthen for the benefit of our two nations,” Shoaib Shaikh tweeted.

On October 1, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh had congratulated President Xi Jinping & the fraternal Chinese people on the 73rd National day of the People’s Republic of China.

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed had written, “Greetings to President Xi Jinping and the fraternal Chinese people on the celebration of the 73rd National day of the People’s Republic of China. As a long-standing friendship, Pak-China collaborates closely on a wide range of shared priorities for our hemisphere. I value the strong partnerships between our government and the business sector, and I look forward to working together for the good of our two countries and people.”

