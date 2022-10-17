Shujaat says Allah Almighty gives Imran great success in by-polls

Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Imran Khan great success in by-elections and he should thank to Allah Almighty.

Mr. Hussain observed that Imran’s accusation of rigging in a few polling stations after such a big success does not go well with him.

He urged Imran to appreciate the Election Commission of Pakistan for its good arrangements.

In by-polls 2022, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has written a new history in the country and won six NA seats.

In 2018, Imran Khan won five seats simultaneously and now broke his own record that he set in the last general elections.

Advertisement

Notably, prior to Imran Khan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto contested five seats simultaneously and won four of five.

Also Read Nawaz Sharif furious over defeat of PML-N in by-polls Nawaz Sharif has been upset with the defeat of PML-N in the...

He grabbed NA-22 Mardan-III with 76681, NA-24 (Charsadda-II) with 78589, NA-31 (Peshawar-V) with 57824 votes, NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) with 99841, NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) with 90180 and NA-239 (Korangi-I) with 23033 votes.

Imran Khan got 78589 votes defeating Aimal, who gained 68356 on the seat of NA-24 (Charsadda-II), Khan overthrew Bilour by a big margin by gaining 57824 votes while his opponent succeeded to achieve only 32253 votes, JUI-F’s Muhammad Qasim also suffered from the setback as Imran conquered the NA-22 Mardan-III getting 76681 votes and Qasim 68181, Imran snatched NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) seat from Abid Sher Ali, a close relative of Nawaz Sharif, and gained 99841 votes and Abid 75266, the PML-N also lost the NA-118 (Nankana Sahib-II) seat to Imran, who achieved 90180 votes whereas on NA-239 (Korangi-I) seat, the PTI chairman is leading and so far gained 23033 votes and the counting of votes in underway in this constituency, as per Bol News TV.