Sindh Govt constitutes committees to assess damages of flood

Sindh government has formed committees at the district and taluka levels to assess the damages of the flood in Sindh.

District-level committees will work under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to assess the damages of the flood victims.

A report will be submitted to the Sindh government after collecting complete data on the loss of crops, roads, hospitals, infrastructure, livestock, houses, and other valuable items in the flood-affected areas.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh government has formed committees at the district and taluka levels to assess the damages of the flood in Sindh.

The district-level committees will work under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to assess the damages of the flood victims.

At the taluk level, the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) will be the head of the committee to assess the loss of the flood victims.

While the committees will include officers from the Pakistan Army, the Local Government Department, and representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The committees will assess the loss of flood-affected people across Sindh and submit a report to the provincial government.

Advertisement

A report will be submitted to the Sindh government after collecting complete data on the loss of crops, roads, hospitals, infrastructure, livestock, houses, and other valuable items in the flood-affected areas.

In light of the report, the Sindh government will review and compensate the victims.

Also Read Pakistan needs billions of dollars in new loans after floods: PM ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan needs billions of dollars...

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan needs billions of dollars to rebuild the country after calamitous floods exacerbated the economic crisis.

Advertisement

In an interview with Financial Times, the prime minister said we need huge sums of money for rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away in recent floods.