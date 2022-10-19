Sindh Govt decides to upgrade CTD on modern line

Sindh Government has approved three billion rupees for upgradation and work has started on this project.

KARACHI: Sindh Government has decided to upgrade Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in line with international standards and approved three billion rupees for this project.

In the first phase, the IT department of CTD is being made secure and in line with international institutions by purchasing the latest software and hiring IT experts.

Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the first phase to upgrade CTD will be completed in three months while bulletproof vehicles are being purchased given the foolproof security of CTD officers.

He said that the most effective measures will be taken to make the offices of CTD safe from terrorism as much as possible and the residences of officers and employees of all ranks will also get fool-proof security.

The Chief of Sindh Police said that special complexes are being built for all CTD offices including Karachi, CTD police stations, and residences of office employees will also be inside this complex.

Ghulam Nabi Memon further said that work has been done to a great extent and further progress is going on rapidly.

