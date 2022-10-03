The Government of Sindh has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and requested it to postpone the forthcoming local government elections in Karachi.

In the letter, the Sindh government told the ECP that it is not possible for the provincial government to hold elections in the current situation so that the polls should be postponed for three months.

The police force is not available for security in the local government elections as they are busy in relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the polling for local government elections is scheduled on October 23.

However, the ECP has received the Sindh government’s letter regarding the postponement of LG elections in Karachi.

The provincial ECP has sent the letter to the head office in Islamabad. The final decision will be taken in a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan, which is expected to be called within two days.

Earlier, citing a lack of manpower, Sindh police also sought an adjournment of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) polls throughout the province, including Karachi, on Monday.

According to a report given to CM Murad Ali Shah by the provincial home ministry, a shortage of staff has been noted by the Sindh police due to rescue and relief efforts in the province’s flood-hit regions.

According to the research, Karachi police now have 22,507 officers, and 39,293 officers are required for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase.

Karachi is short 16,786 police officers for the smooth conduct of the LG elections since many officers are serving in flood-affected regions.

The Election Commission has scheduled local body elections in Karachi Division for October 23 on the orders of the Sindh High Court.

However, the Spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said that the local government (LG) polls in the metropolitan city will take place on October 23, 2022.

In a statement, the Election Commission said that the polls in the Karachi division will be held according to the schedule released.

“Two National Assembly (NA) Constituencies NA-237 Malir II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi will be held on October 16, 2022, while local body elections will be held on October 23, 2022.