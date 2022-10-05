A plea was filed in the Sindh High Court to implement the apex court orders related to the local bodies, where the petitions of MQM Pakistan and Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman were heard.

The Additional Advocate General said that the Sindh government has established a committee to amend local government laws.

MQM’s lawyer said that 49 amendments are needed to empower the local bodies

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Additional Advocate General of Sindh has once again sought time to submit the reply to the petition related to local bodies in the Sindh High Court(SHC).

According to the details, a plea was filed in the Sindh High Court to implement the apex court orders related to the local bodies, where the petition of MQM Pakistan and Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman were heard.

The Additional Advocate General said that the Sindh government has established a committee to amend local government laws.

MQM’s lawyer said that 49 amendments are needed to empower the local bodies, while MQM has written letters to the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, and others regarding the amendments.

On the other hand, the lawyer Jamaat-e-Islami said that in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court, the powers should be transferred to the lower level.

Advertisement

It should be noted that the court has consolidated the petition related to local bodies’ powers.

Petitioner Tariq Mansoor Advocate submitted, “We have come here to implement the Supreme Court decision, the Sindh government cannot work on development projects before the local elections, while numerous development projects are being carried out in Karachi.”

In this regard, the MQM lawyer said that until the municipal elections are held, work on development projects should be stopped.

Tariq Mansoor said, “It is a very important issue, the Supreme Court had also ordered to hold local elections immediately.”

Advocate MQM has also submitted a copy of the certified judgment of the Supreme Court in court.

Advertisement

Also Read SHC issues notices to ECP, chief secretary on plea of Hafiz Naeem SHC issued notices to the Election Commission, Sindh Chief Secretary, Secretary Local...

The Chief Justice said that let the provincial government’s reply come and then the court will look into the matter.