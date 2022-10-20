Spokesperson of Rangers said that the arrested accused has been identified as Waseem alias Boss.

KARACHI: Sindh Police and Rangers have arrested an accused allegedly involved in terrorists activities in a joint raid on Thursday.

During the joint operation by Sindh Police and Rangers, the accused involved in several incidents of terrorism including target killing has been arrested.

The Spokesperson of Rangers said that the arrested accused has been identified as Waseem alias Waseem Boss, while arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the accused.

The spokesperson said that the arrested accused Waseem Boss has been involved in several incidents of target killing, and extortion, he fled the country after the operation started in 2013.

The spokesperson said that the accused has been handed over to the police for further legal action.

On the other hand, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police have also arrested the accused Siddique Baba, who was involved in target killing during an inelegance-based joint operation.

The spokesman said that the weapon used in the incidents has also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The Spokesman said the accused has been arrested and jailed several times before while Sheikh Bilal Zafar Farooqui, the associate of the accused, has already been arrested by the Rangers while raids are being conducted to arrest other associates of the accused.

The Spokesman said that the arrested accused along with the weapons have been handed over to the police for further legal action.