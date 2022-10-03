Sindh police strives to reschedule LG polls for three months

Sindh police sought an adjournment of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) polls throughout the province, including Karachi

KARACHI: Citing a lack of manpower, Sindh police sought an adjournment of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) polls throughout the province, including Karachi, on Monday.

According to a report given to CM Murad Ali Shah by the provincial home ministry, a shortage of staff has been noted by the Sindh police due to rescue and relief efforts in the province’s flood-hit regions.

According to the research, Karachi police now have 22,507 officers, and 39,293 officers are required for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase.

The Election Commission has scheduled local body elections in Karachi Division for October 23 on the orders of the Sindh High Court.

Earlier, the Spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said that the local government (LG) polls in the metropolitan city will take place on October 23, 2022.

In a statement, the Election Commission said that the polls in the Karachi division will be held according to the schedule released.

“Two National Assembly (NA) Constituencies NA-237 Malir II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi will be held on October 16, 2022, while local body elections will be held on October 23, 2022.

The spokesperson also said that LG elections in Hyderabad will take place as soon as the situation improves. He also rejected the notion regarding the further delay of polls in Sindh adding that the preparations for it are in full swing.