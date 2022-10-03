Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sindh police strives to reschedule LG polls for three months
Sindh police strives to reschedule LG polls for three months

Sindh police strives to reschedule LG polls for three months

Articles
Advertisement
Sindh police strives to reschedule LG polls for three months

Police seek Rs2.8 bn for weapons to eradicate robbers from kachcha areas

Advertisement
  • Sindh police sought an adjournment of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) polls throughout the province, including Karachi
  • A shortage of staff has been noted by the Sindh police due to rescue and relief efforts in the province’s flood-hit regions
  • Karachi is short 16,786 police officers for the smooth conduct of the Local Govt. elections
Advertisement

KARACHI: Citing a lack of manpower, Sindh police sought an adjournment of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) polls throughout the province, including Karachi, on Monday.

According to a report given to CM Murad Ali Shah by the provincial home ministry, a shortage of staff has been noted by the Sindh police due to rescue and relief efforts in the province’s flood-hit regions.

According to the research, Karachi police now have 22,507 officers, and 39,293 officers are required for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase.

Karachi is short 16,786 police officers for the smooth conduct of the LG elections since many officers are serving in flood-affected regions.

The Election Commission has scheduled local body elections in Karachi Division for October 23 on the orders of the Sindh High Court.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said that the local government (LG) polls in the metropolitan city will take place on October 23, 2022.

In a statement, the Election Commission said that the polls in the Karachi division will be held according to the schedule released.

“Two National Assembly (NA) Constituencies NA-237 Malir II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi will be held on October 16, 2022, while local body elections will be held on October 23, 2022.

Also Read

UN peacekeeper from Pakistan martyred in Congo: ISPR
UN peacekeeper from Pakistan martyred in Congo: ISPR

A Pakistani peacekeeper Havaldar Babar Siddique has embraced martyrdom on the UN...

The spokesperson also said that LG elections in Hyderabad will take place as soon as the situation improves. He also rejected the notion regarding the further delay of polls in Sindh adding that the preparations for it are in full swing.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Guterres urges world to show generosity for flood-hit Pakistan
Guterres urges world to show generosity for flood-hit Pakistan
World pledges $8.57 bn to Pakistan for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood-hit areas
World pledges $8.57 bn to Pakistan for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood-hit areas
World Bank, IsDB pledge $6.2bn for rehabilitation of flood victims
World Bank, IsDB pledge $6.2bn for rehabilitation of flood victims
Punjab govt forms working group for resolution of industry issues
Punjab govt forms working group for resolution of industry issues
Dar seeks budgetary support to cope with flood challenges
Dar seeks budgetary support to cope with flood challenges
Arshad Sharif case: SJIT seeks details of cases from IGs
Arshad Sharif case: SJIT seeks details of cases from IGs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story