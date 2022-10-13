Sindh Rescue 1122 treated 30,000 flood victims in 18 districts

Sindh Rescue 1122 has been operating in flood-affected areas of Sindh under the supervision of the Health Department

KARACHI: Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS), known as Sindh Rescue 1122 has treated 30,000 flood victims in 18 districts of the province.

Sindh Rescue 1122 has been operating in flood-affected areas of Sindh under the supervision of the Health and Population Welfare Department, Government of Sindh.

Other than the normal operations, there are 20 well-equipped ambulances and 80+ trained personnel on duty 24/7 to provide medical assistance to flood victims.

SIEHS’s dedicated and motivated staff has treated over 30,000 men, women, and children in these areas under extremely difficult conditions and the work continue. Aside from the first-aid provided to flood victims, the most common diseases treated included diarrhea, fever, respiratory problems, skin & eyes infections, abdominal pain, allergies, vomiting, general weakness, malaria, and malnutrition.

Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matyari, Tando Allah Yar, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Khairpur, Qamber, Shahdadkot, Larkana, and Sukkur are among the 18 districts where SIEHS (Rescue 1122) is working at flood relief medical camps.

“Sindh Government Health and Population Welfare Department are very eager to provide Ambulance services throughout Sindh, and after flooding, expanding this service is at the top of their priority list. With the help of all mighty Allah and the support of the government of Sindh, we will expand Ambulance services throughout Sindh in the next year and a half.

The Health and Population Welfare Department, in collaboration with the DHOs, has been of tremendous assistance in terms of providing necessary medicines and doctors at our various medical mobile camps throughout Sindh, as well as guidance.” Abid Naveed, CEO SIEHS. activities of Pakistan Army continue in flood-hit areas