Soldier embraces shahadat in cross border firing

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in cross border firing from Afghanistan in North Waziristan district, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported on Sunday.

The ISPR said the terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, across the international border. “Own troops responded in a befitting manner. During fire exchange one soldier, Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (Age 32 Years, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) embraced shahadat,” it said.

The ISPR said Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan, it added.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

On September 30, the ISPR had said a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in cross-border fire from Afghanistan on September 29.

“On 29 September 2022, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Kharlachi, Kurram District,” the ISPR said adding that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.

As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties, it had said.

However, during the fire exchange, Sepoy Jamshed Iqbal, 27, resident of Chiniot, having fought gallantly, embraced shahdat (martyrdom), the ISPR had said.

The military’s media wing had said Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow conduct of such activities, in future.