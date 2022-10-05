South Korea donates additional Rs8.9mn cash for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The South Korean Embassy and companies based in Pakistan on Wednesday handed over a cash donation of 8.9 million rupees for flood victims.

The hand over ceremony was held at the South Korean Embassy which was attended by the Ambassador of Korea, Suh Sangpyo, Additional Secretary of the Asia Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Director Implementation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Raza Iqbal and representatives of Mira Power, Han Seung Nam and Korea Hydro, and Nuclear Power Lotte E&C Ahn Ho Young.

On the occasion, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power donated Rs4.6 million, Mira Power Rs2 million and the Embassy contributed Rs2.3 million.

Talking to the participants, the Korean Ambassador said that this donation was in addition to the donations which had already been made by the Government of Korea and Korean private sector companies and associations working in Pakistan, amounting to $300,000 and over $500,000 respectively.

The Ambassador recalled that the first shipment of in-kind relief goods consisting of approximately 300,000 water purification tablets, 30,000 emergency blankets and various other essential relief items had already been handed over to the NDMA on 25th September at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Advertisement

The second in-kind shipment of relied items consisting of family-sized tents, collapsible water bags, and thermal blankets is also on route via a cargo ship and will hopefully be docked at Karachi Sea Port by October 16.

The Ambassador appreciated the NDMA and the Government of Pakistan for their efforts to alleviate the human suffering caused by the floods and hoped for early recovery.

Also Read FM Bilawal, foreign diplomats conduct aerial view of flood-affected areas SUKKUR: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with diplomats of more than...