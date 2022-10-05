Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Standing Committee on Cabinet recommends ‘teaching humanity’ subject for bureaucrats
Articles
A file photo

  • The meeting was headed by Chairman Rana Maqbool of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.
  • Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet has recommended to the FPSC to increase the chance of passing the departmental examinations from three to five
  • There are millions of grievances against bureaucracy.
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet has recommended to the Federal Public Service Commission to increase the chance of passing the departmental examinations from three to five and to have a subject of “teaching humanity” to improve the behavior of the bureaucracy.

According to the details, a meeting was held under the supervision of Chairman Rana Maqbool of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat.

In the meeting, the officials of the Public Service Commission while briefing the committee on the rules of the examination for the promotion of the section officer said that the examination for the promotion of the section officer is conducted under the procedure in which one is given the choice to choose a subject in the examination.

To improve the behavior of the bureaucracy, the chairman committee has recommended having a subject of “teaching humanity” and the behavioral ethics of the officers should also be tested. There is a real need to teach “humanity” to the officers and the bureaucracy. There are millions of grievances against bureaucracy.

The committee recommended that the subject of “Behavioural Ethics” should be made compulsory in the service commission examinations.

On this occasion, the committee members said that the service class promotion exam should not consist of three chances.

Public Service Commission officials said that during the last two years of CSS, only two percent of candidates were successful. At the national level, the difference in the system is visible in the exam. Punjab’s quota is completed through CSS while Balochistan’s quota is left empty.

 

The committee was told that the Prime Minister has allowed the re-examination based on the unfilled quota in CSS.
Apart from this, the committee recommended that the chance of passing the departmental exams should be increased from three to five, on which committee member Sadia Abbasi said, “I do not agree with the committee’s proposal that the government employee could not pass the departmental exam even three times. So what will he do?.”

