Student commits suicide due to study pressure from family

A fourteen-year-old student committed suicide due to study pressure from his family in Karachi on Sunday.

According to Bol News TV, the student, identified as Usman, reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan of a room in his house situated near Fidai Hospital, Aisha Manzil, F.B. Area.

As per the initial report, the family observed strictness with the boy over the study issue. The family said that the deceased boy often went somewhere else instead of school. The grieved family further said that it found his body hanging with the fan in the room.

The police were investigating the matter and persuading the family for the postmortem, which was not willing for the legal and medical formality.

Also Read MBBS student Nosheen Kazmi found dead in Larkana college Nosheen Kazmi, a fourth-year MBBS student of Chandika Medical College in Larkana,...

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that the suicide rate among students has increased in Pakistan during the past few years and despite this fact, official statistics are still unknown.

In accordance with a research study, common reasons were a failure in exams (23.6%), scolded by parents (11.8%), failure in love (8.8%), domestic issues (5.9%), a harsh attitude of teachers (5.9%), life dissatisfaction (4.4%), ragging (2.9%) and poverty (1.9%).

The figures are believed to be an underestimate due to a lack of reporting, socio-cultural and religious stigma. Thus, to determine the epidemiology of suicide by students in Pakistan, a standard system of the recording should be established to help design effective suicide prevention programs.

The suicide rate was higher in males (76.5%) than in females (23.5%). Of them 42.6% were from schools, 23.5% colleges and 22.1% from universities. Methods for suicides were hanging (33.8%), gunshot (27.9%), poison (13.2%), jumping from height (5.9%), burn (4.4%), and wrist cutting (1.5%).

Reported cases were from Punjab (52.9%), Sindh (23.6%) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (8.9%).