‘Taxi Cash’ one of its kind show on BOL Entertainment left audience mesmerized

BOL Entertainment’s one of its kind show ‘Taxi Cash’ has been dished out today and left the audience thrilled and mesmerized by its first episode.

The show which has been very innovatively designed for random players captivated the audience with its thrilling turns.

Taxi Cash is being hosted by one of the famous stars, Khalid Malik, who with his striking hosting skills adds magic to the show.

The show picks the contestants randomly and the players have been given chance to win prize money by answering simple questions.



BOL Entertainment being the pioneer always introduced the concept of play and win during a taxi ride and the BOL fans have been enjoying the show with all love.

Taxi Cash will entertain the viewers every Monday-Tuesday at 9pm.

Apart from this, BOL has something more cooking in the pot for the viewers. The channel has dished out three more fun-filled shows for the viewers including “Akhri Khilari Kon?’ hosted by Sanam Jung, “Jeeto Ek Minute Mein” hosted by Faisal Quraishi and “Chatti Ke Bachay Apse Achay” that is being hosted by none other than Ahmed Ali Butt.

Starting this October, the shows will keep the audience clinged to the screens and will make the evenings even more fun.

