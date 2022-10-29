Telecom workers lynched: FIR registered, search operation underway for suspects

FIR launched against suspects who lynched two workers of telecommunication company

The police have arrested 34 suspects so far

A search operation is underway for the rest

KARACHI: FIR has been launched in the murder case of the workers of a telecommunication company who were lynched yesterday by an aggressive mob after labeling them as child kidnappers.

As per details, the incident occurred in the Machar colony when two telecommunication workers were assaulted to death by a mob branding them as kidnappers.

An FIR has been registered in the case against the culprits and the police have been conducting a search operation.

The case has been registered on the complaint of one of the deceased, Ishaq’s uncle.

According to the police, 15 accused have been named in the case, they are Muhammad Hussain, Usman, Malik, Rehmat, Mustafa, Rashid Bengali, Abdul Ghafoor, Noor Afsar, Rabi Salam, Muhammad Farooq, Faisal, Irfan, Shahzad, Razzaq alias Kalu and M. Rafiq is included while 200 to 250 unknown persons are also included in the case.

According to the text of the FIR, Ishaq came to Machar Colony with his engineer Ayman Javed for signal testing and they were killed by 200 to 250 people who pelted stones at them and assaulted with sticks and blocks.

SSP Kemari said that nearly 34 suspects have been taken into detention and the police have been searching for the rest.

The police have also claimed that nothing was found near the dead bodies including mobile phones and other stuff. However, the witnesses have been claiming that the equipment provided to the deceased by the company was thrown by the mob into a drain near the crime scene.

Families of the slain workers are demanding justice and asking the Police to arrest all those involved in the incident.

