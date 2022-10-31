Telecom workers: SHC summons IG, DIG seeking progress report in case

SHC took notice of the killing of two telecommunication company workers

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) took notice of the killing of two telecommunication company workers who were lynched in the Machhar colony of Karachi over doubts of being kidnappers.

The Chief Justice SHC summoned IG Sindh, DIG south, and SSP Investigation in the case.

The CJ has also sought a report of the probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here, the incident occurred in the Machar colony when two telecommunication workers were assaulted to death by a mob branding them as kidnappers.

An FIR has been registered in the case against the culprits and the police have been conducting a search operation.

The case has been registered on the complaint of one of the deceased, Ishaq’s uncle.

According to the police, 15 accused have been named in the case, they are Muhammad Hussain, Usman, Malik, Rehmat, Mustafa, Rashid Bengali, Abdul Ghafoor, Noor Afsar, Rabi Salam, Muhammad Farooq, Faisal, Irfan, Shahzad, Razzaq alias Kalu and M. Rafiq is included while 200 to 250 unknown persons are also included in the case.

According to the text of the FIR, Ishaq came to Machar Colony with his engineer Ayman Javed for signal testing and they were killed by 200 to 250 people who pelted stones at them and assaulted them with sticks and blocks.

