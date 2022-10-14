Advertisement
  Terrorist involved in attacking Chinese nationals detained: Sharjeel
Terrorist invloved in attacking Chinese nationals detained: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon on Friday stated that the terrorist involved in attacking Chinese citizens at Saddar is arrested by the authorities, BOL News reported. 

According to the details, Sharjeel Inaam Memon held a press conference where he mentioned that the detained accused terrorist was the mastermind of the attacks on Chinese nationals.

He mentioned that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies had arrested a terrorist named Waqar Khashik in a joint operation who was a member of a banned terrorist organization.

He has claimed that with the help of more than 100 CCTV footage, a terrorist has been arrested who was in touch with his accomplices, but officials are active in arresting other accomplices.

The provincial minister said the aim of the terrorists is to stop the development and damage the peace, but the law enforcement agencies are performing their duties in the best way.

He further stated that a few months ago there was a suicide attack at Karachi University and the terrorists who were involved in planning and were part of the process were also caught. Sharjeel Memon also claimed that two ISIS terrorists were killed a few days ago.

Moreover, Sharjeel Inam Memon claimed that the killers of the late Amjad Sabri were also detained by the authorities.

