Terrorist killed in Khyber operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR: A terrorist was killed as security forces conducted an operation in Shalobar area of Khyber District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Shalobar in Khyber District on the reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed by security forces. A weapon and ammunition were also recovered from his possession. The military’s press wing said the killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Earlier today, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan. The terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, North Waziristan District, the ISPR reported.

The military media wing said Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner. During the exchange of fire, a soldier Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali, aged 32 years and resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi, embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan” the ISPR said.

It added the Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

