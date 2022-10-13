Ministry of Interior has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that terrorists may carry out terror acts before or on the day of polling during the by-elections. Image: File

The Ministry of Interior has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that terrorists may carry out terror acts before or on the day of polling during the by-elections as per the information received from the intelligence agencies.

The ministry has once again written a letter to the ECP in this regard and apprised it that the by-polls should be held carefully.

Nationalist organizations of Sindh and Balochistan may carry out terrorist activities in Sindh and Karachi on election day and before, the ministry fears.

Political personalities may be targeted in the coming days in Punjab whereas at present the political tension is also on the rise and the activists of the different parties are more emotional.

The letter says that it is not possible for the police alone to maintain the law and situation during the elections, adding that the police are also demonstrating partiality in different provinces. Currently, army and paramilitary forces are busy with flood relief operations.

The situation in the country has worsened due to floods over the last few months.

Terrorists and miscreants have increased their activities by taking advantage of the engagements of the security forces.

Terrorists have increased their activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Karachi.

52% increase has been witnessed in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as compared to this year of 2021.

Since June, terrorists have been entering Pakistan from the border through secret routes.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan has facilitated the TTP in entering Pakistan.



There is a presence of terrorists in Marwat, Mardan, Tank, Peshawar and other areas.The reports of the agencies have been handed over to the ECP by the Ministry of Interior.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the request of federal and Sindh governments to postpone the by- and local governments elections across the country.

It was decided in a high-level meeting called by the ECP in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by all chief secretaries, IGPs and other high-ups of the departments and agencies concerned.

The meeting presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner (ECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja decided to hold the by-elections and Local Governments election as per their schedule on 16th and 23rd October respectively.

The Ministry of Interior, the Government of Sindh and the Sindh police had requested the ECP to postpone all elections throughout the country for 90 days.

It is pertinent to mention here, the Ministry of Interior requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the by-elections, scheduled to be held on October 16, for 90 days.

The ministry wrote a letter to the ECP to inform it that the federal and provincial governments are utilizing all their energies and resources in the relief and rehabilitation activities of flood-affected people.

The ministry said that it had authentic reports that a political party wants to besiege Islamabad from 12 to 17 October.

The armed forces and Frontier Constabulary (FC) are busy in relief and rescue operations at an extensive level in flood-affected areas of the country, it added.

Floods and subsequent diseases, especially dengue, have further deteriorated the situation, the letter says and adds the heavy deployment of personnel will be required to maintain law and order situation in Islamabad and in such circumstances, there will be severe pressure on Army, Rangers and FC.

The besiege dates correspond to the October 16 by-election.

The ECP is requested to postpone the by-elections for 90 days as it enjoys the authority to change the election schedule, the letter explains.

It added that if extra work is taken from these institutions, it is likely to raise questions over the credibility of the elections.

However, the PTI and JI blame the federal and particularly Sindh government are running away from the by-polls and LG elections as they are seeing their clear and insulting defeat in these elections.

Earlier the Government of Sindh wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and requested it to postpone the forthcoming local government elections in Karachi.

In the letter, the Sindh government told the ECP that it is not possible for the provincial government to hold elections in the current situation so the polls should be postponed for three months.



The police force is not available for security in the local government elections as they are busy with relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas.The polling for local government elections is scheduled on October 23.

Before the Sindh government’s letter, Sindh police also sought an adjournment of the second phase of the Local Government (LG) polls throughout the province, including Karachi, citing a lack of manpower.

According to a report given to CM Murad Ali Shah by the provincial home ministry, a shortage of staff has been noted by the Sindh police due to rescue and relief efforts in the province’s flood-hit regions.

According to the research, Karachi police now have 22,507 officers, and 39,293 officers are required for the peaceful conduct of LG elections in the second phase.

Karachi is short 16,786 police officers for the smooth conduct of the LG elections since many officers are serving in flood-affected regions.

The Election Commission has scheduled local body elections in Karachi Division for October 23 on the orders of the Sindh High Court.

However, the Spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said that the local government (LG) polls in the metropolitan city will take place on October 23, 2022.

In a statement, the Election Commission said that the polls in the Karachi division will be held according to the schedule released.

“Two National Assembly (NA) Constituencies NA-237 Malir II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi will be held on October 16, 2022, while local body elections will be held on October 23, 2022.