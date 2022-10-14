Advertisement
Three killed, six injured in Mastung explosion

Three killed, six injured in Mastung explosion. Image: File

Three persons were killed and six others injured in a blast in Kabu area of Mastung on Friday, Levies sources said.

As per initial reports, the two vehicles belonging to tribal elders of the area were targeted by a roadside bombing when people were returning after the burial in the graveyard.

The explosion was carried out by remote control, Levies sources added. The dead and injured are being shifted to Quetta.

Advisor to Balochistan chief minister on Home Affairs, Mir Zia has expressed his concern over increasing incidents of terrorism in the province.

The advisor vowed that the terror plans made at the behest of external powers would be ended in smoke. A cowardly enemy cannot achieve his objectives through such cowardly activities.

Mir said that this kind of acts would not be allowed to stand in their way, adding that they would fight every conspiracy that hinders Balochistan’s development.

He said that the government would stand by the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief.

“May Allah raise the ranks of the martyrs and grant the bereaved families the power to bear these irreparable losses with patience and perseverance,” the advisor prayed

 

