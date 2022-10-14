Three more people die of dengue fever in Karachi

KARACHI: Three more people lost their lives due to the dengue fever in Karachi, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 44 in the city this year so far.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a female and two male in Karachi owing to dengue fever and deaths were reported in private hospital in North Karachi.

A total of 49 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 44 were reported in Karachi.

Out of 49 deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 11 in Karachi East, four in Karachi South, three each in Korangi and Karachi West, two each in Malir and two in Hyderabad, and one each in Kemari, Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

At least 381 more tested positive for dengue virus throughout the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of them 272 were reported in the Karachi division alone.

In October, a total of 4,217 dengue cases surfaced all over Sindh so far out of them 3,219 were reported in Karachi.

According to the VBD, a total of 14,371 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 11,699 were reported in Karachi from January 01 to October 12, 2022.

This year, the majority of cases were detected in Karachi East 3,776 so far followed by Karachi Central 2,691, Korangi 1,936, Karachi South 1,685, Korangi 1,936, Malir 811, and Hyderabad 1,411.

Notably, Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The post-rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.