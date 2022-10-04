Top court to hear petition against NAB amendments on daily basis

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the NAB case.

Umar Ata Bandial asked Khawaja Haris, counsel for Imran Khan, how the recent amendments had made the NAB law ineffective and how the same were violation of basic human rights.

Khawaja Haris said that several corruption cases were withdrawn after the amendments in several clauses, which had given relaxation to the government officials.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law on daily basis.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, CJP Umar Ata Bandial asked Khawaja Haris, counsel for Imran Khan, how the recent amendments had made the NAB law ineffective and how the same were violation of basic human rights.

Khawaja Haris said that several corruption cases were withdrawn after the amendments in several clauses, which had given relaxation to the government officials.

Also Read SC will hear Imran’s petition against NAB Amendment Law on Oct 4 The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)...

Umar Ata Bandial observed that neither the NAB nor the federal government had submitted their responses in the case so far.

Advertisement

Justice Ijaz said the accountability watchdog had verbally stated that it would adopt the arguments of the attorney general.

The chief justice said the court would see if the new law violated the Constitution and fundamental rights.

Later, the court adjourned the case till Wednesday.

On September 29, the Supreme Court had said it would hear the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the NAB Amendment Law on October 4.

The Imran Khan’s petition had been set for hearing and notices had been issued to Attorney General for Pakistan, NAB Additional Prosecutor General and others.

Imran Khan had requested the SC to declare the NAB Amendment Law null and void.

Advertisement

Earlier on September 1, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had approached the Supreme Court against the recent amendments to laws governing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), contending the changes would render the body toothless to prosecute white-collar crime by the public office-holders.