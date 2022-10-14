Advertisement
Transgender bill against Sharia and Constitution of Pakistan: Speakers

  • Department of Islamic History of the KU organized a seminar entitled “Transgender Act: Shariah and Legal Review”
  • Dr Noor Ahmed Shahtaz informed hat the teachings of Islam regarding transsexuals are very clear.
  • He added that we strongly believe that as this act is against the Constitution of Pakistan as it conflicts with Sharia, it is equivalent to destroying society values.
KARACHI: The Department of Islamic History of the University of Karachi organized a seminar entitled “Transgender Act: Shariah and Legal Review” to discuss the issue in detail.

The former member of the Islamic Ideological Council of Pakistan, Dr Noor Ahmed Shahtaz said that the controversial transgender bill is purely against the Sharia and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He mentioned that it is being said that this act will protect the rights of transgender people, but the reality is the opposite. According to this bill, “Transgender women are not protected in this act, but any complete man is given the freedom to become a woman and any complete woman to become a man at will and it is being given legal status.”

According to him, it is actually an act to publicize homosexuality and give it legal protection. Dr Noor Ahmed Shahtaz informed the audience that the teachings of Islam regarding transsexuals are very clear.

Dr Noor Ahmad Shahtaz said that the Islamic Sharia does not allow a man to impersonate a woman or to be considered a woman, and a woman to impersonate a man and be considered a man. The Messenger of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has cursed such men and women.

He added that we strongly believe that as this Transgender Act is against the Constitution of Pakistan as it conflicts with Sharia, it is equivalent to destroying society values.

On this occasion, the founder of Shaoor Media Network Shoaib Madani expressed that the American Embassy in Islamabad had organized a gathering of homosexuals, and was also involved in changing women’s studies into gender studies in the universities of the country.

He mentioned that to achieve their desired goals, they had to use US aid, conspiracy to introduce the third gender in Pakistan through NADRA Application for National Identity Card Amendment 2017, implement Transgender Rules 2020, and other such steps.

 

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the KU Department of Islamic History Dr Muhammad Sohail Shafiq said that the Transgender Act is a big challenge to our society, and observed that the seriousness of which is still not realized by common people.

 

