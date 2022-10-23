In his tweet, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman wrote that power looms are closing down in Faisalabad due to the failure of the imported government.

KARACHI: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) and Member Provincial Assembly(MPA) Sindh Khurram Sher Zaman has said that the trend of investment and business is ending in the country.

In his tweet, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman wrote that power looms are closing down in Faisalabad due to the failure of the imported government, and investors are auctioning or renting out their factories.

In the tweet issued, Khurram Sher Zaman writes that the trend of investment and business from the country is ending and people are forced to shift their business from Pakistan to foreign countries.

He said that Ishaq Dar and Miftah Ismail did not leave the business class of Pakistan fit to do business, the imported government was only concerned with power and had no preparation from the beginning to give relief to the people.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that at this time only general elections can save Pakistan from sinking further.