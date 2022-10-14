Turkish airplane lands in Karachi after medical emergency

KARACHI: A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Karachi airport after a passenger on board suffered a cardiac arrest.

Turkish Airlines Flight TK 084 was heading from Istanbul to Manila, Philippines when a female passenger suffered a cardiac arrest mid-air.

The flight captain contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of Karachi Airport and requested landing permission due to a medical emergency.

After the plane landed, the captain called for a doctor to examine the passenger. The doctors at the airport confirmed the woman’s death after a check-up.

The body of the Turkish female passenger named Elena was sent to the Philippines in the plane, according to the airport officials.

In another incident two days, a Turkish Airlines flight carrying passengers from Istanbul to Jakarta had to make a diversion for Medan after a passenger caused a disturbance and reportedly bit a cabin attendant’s finger.

The passenger was identified as Muhammad John Jaiz Boudewijn, a 48-year-old Indonesian national, who was returning to Jakarta following a trip to Turkiye.

Authorities say Boudewijn was under the influence of alcohol and bit the finger of the flight attendant when he was reminded of his disorderly conduct during the flight.

Footage of the incident shows a male passenger taking swings at the flight’s cabin crew. One attendant can be seen kicking the passenger to push him back before he was beaten by other passengers.

The passenger was deplaned at Kualanamu Airpor in Medan and the plane continued the journey to the final destination in Jakarta.

