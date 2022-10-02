Turkiye sets up ‘Tent City’ for flood victims in Sindh

KARACHI: Turkiye’s state-run disaster and management agency has set up a temporary housing facility for the flood victims in Pakistan.

The ‘Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tent City’ has been set up by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) near the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in Bholari, a remote village in District Jamshoro where 130 tents were established for flood-affected people of Sindh.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu, Deputy Head of AFAD Önder Bozkurt, and Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal inaugurated the facility on Sunday.

The Turkish consul-general said the Turkish government would provide all possible help to the flood victims. He said 14 cargo planes and 13 “goodness trains” have reached Pakistan carrying relief items, while the 15th plane carrying malaria pills, tetanus vaccinations and other medical supplies would reach on Monday, Oct 3.

He mentioned that humanitarian aid items consisting of 50,000 tents, 500,000 food packages and hygiene materials is being dispatched to the region, adding that 250,000 parcels have so far been arrived in Pakistan

He said not only Turkish government but people, including children, women and showbiz stars were extending donations for Pakistani flood victims as “our hearts beat together”.

He mentioned that Turkish serials ‘Ertugrul’ and ‘Kurlus Usman’ fame Abdul Rehman Ghazi had also visited Pakistan for supporting flood victims and has now gone to Canada for collecting donations. He said the Turkish government plans to set up the third tent city in Thatta district of Sindh province.

Vice President AFAD expressed his condolence to the families who had lost their loved ones during the devastating floods in Pakistan.

He said under the leadership of President Erdogan, AFAD was providing aid and assistance to the Pakistan flood victims and it would continue to assist them till their complete rehabilitation.

Over 30,000 tents have already been distributed by the AFAD in 19 different regions, providing temporary housing to around 200,000 displaced people, he said in his remarks.

The AFAD has established an “air bridge” and the “Goodness Train Expeditions” in collaboration with the Turkiye’s Ministry for National Defense and the Ministry for Transport and Infrastructure to ship humanitarian aid to the flood-affected areas.

PAF Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal thanked the Turkish government, people and Turkish NGOs for providing aid and setting up tent city for the flood victims.

He said the ‘Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tent City’ will initially provide accommodation to 130 families and will be expanded to 500 tents in which food items and medicines would be provided. He said medical and schooling facilities would be made available and every tent would be given filter plant for clean drinking water.

He further said another tent city would soon be established in Thatta district for which Pakistan Air Force would provide its land to facilitate the flood-hit people till their rehabilitation.

He said all the basic facilities would be provided to the flood-affected people until they go back to their homes. He thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Consul General of Turkiye for helping the flood victims.

