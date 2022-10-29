Two soldiers embrace martyrdom during fight with terrorists

According to the ISPR, Naik Sajid Hussain, aged 33 years, resident of Khushab, and Sepoy Muhammad Israr, aged 26 years, resident of Attock, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an intense exchange of firing with terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting terrorists in general area Darazinda of Dera Ismail Khan district, the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, Naik Sajid Hussain, aged 33 years, resident of Khushab, and Sepoy Muhammad Israr, aged 26 years, resident of Attock, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an intense exchange of firing with terrorists.

The Pakistan Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and were carrying out sanitisation of the area to eliminate any terrorists there.

On October 23, a soldier had embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in cross border firing from Afghanistan in North Waziristan district, the ISPR had reported.

The ISPR had said the terrorists from inside Afghanistan had opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, across the international border. “Own troops responded in a befitting manner. During fire exchange one soldier, Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (Age 32 Years, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) embraced shahadat,” it had said.

The ISPR had said Pakistan had consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan had strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan, it had added.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing had said.

On September 30, the ISPR had said a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in cross-border fire from Afghanistan on September 29.

“On 29 September 2022, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Kharlachi, Kurram District,” the ISPR said adding that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.