  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation
Articles
Two soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

Army troops intercept group of terrorists in Zhob

QUETTA: Two soldiers were martyred and four terrorists were killed as security forces launched an operation in Harnai district of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident occurred on October 30 when security forces launched an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Kaman Pass near Shahrigh in district Harnai, to clear a hideout of terrorists.

Security Forces were dropped from a helicopter near suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout, the military press wing said.

However, the terrorists opened fire on security forces during the establishment of blocking positions resulting in the martyrdom of Sepoy Shafiullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered.

It added that a clearance operation is underway to apprehend other terrorists in the area.

 

