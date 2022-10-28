Two suspects arrested for lynching telecom company employees

KARACHI: Two suspects have been arrested in the brutal murder and lynching of two employees of a telecommunication company in District Kemari, BOL News reported

The horrific incident in the Docks area of Machar Colony where two telecommunication company workers were tortured to death by an aggressive mob when they came to check the signals of a cellular network.

The incident took place when the engineer of the telecommunications company was checking the tower signals with a laptop in the car. They were identified as engineer Aiman Javed and driver Ishaq.

District Kemari Police have arrested two people involved in the murder. SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari said the eight suspects have been identified with the help of videos.

He said police have obtained the names, addresses, and other information of eight accused who pelted stones at the telecom workers.

He said police obtained various videos of the crime scene and will bring those involved in the horrendous incident to justice. He said raids are being conducted to arrest more suspects.

Earlier today, police claimed the two employees were tortured to death by an enraged mob on suspicion of being dacoits and allegedly kidnapping children.

SSP Kemari had said Machar Colony is a backward area and the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company on the rumors that dacoits had come to the area to kidnap children.

He said the case would be investigated on merit and culprits involved in the incident will be held accountable.

An eyewitness said panic erupted when an anti-polio team was present in the area. He said the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company and the policemen who interfered to save their lives.

The employees attempted to save their lives from the enraged mob in the car but were dragged down and tortured to death with construction blocks.

