UAE ambassador calls on Army Chief Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi recently called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The UAE ambassador also offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of the affectees, media wing of the armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, and regional security situation also came under discussion.

The army chief said Pakistan valued Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs, and looked forward to enhance bilateral relationship.

Both sides agreed to further enhance cordial relations and enduring strategic partnership.

The COAS appreciated phenomenal support provided by the UAE government for the flood affectees.

The UAE ambassador also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On October 16, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan had continued relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

A handout by the Inter-Services Public Relations Balochistan chapter had said that Pakistan Army along with the civil administration was carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of the province.

While giving details of the ongoing relief operation, it had said three relief camps were working in the flood-affected areas of Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur districts, where 12,453 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours , as many as 4,296 ration packets, 2,966 tents, blankets and mosquito nets had been distributed.