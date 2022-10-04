Advertisement
  • UAE doctors return after inspecting Zardari’s health condition
Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital as he is not feeling well. Image: File

KARACHI: A team of doctors on Tuesday arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to inspect former president Asif Ali Zardari who is currently treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

According to reports, the team of doctors and medical experts arrived in a chartered plane from Dubai. The team was rushed from the airport and brought to Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton under strict security. The team stayed at the hospital for over four hours and inspected the PPP co-chairperson.

The team departed after being escorted to the airport in a protocol by security personnel deployed at the Bilawal House. A decision will be made to transfer the senior politician to UAE for further medical treatment on the recommendations of the medical team.

The doctors said Zardari’s diagnosis and treatment are being carried out in the right way and there was no need to immediately shift him shifted abroad. Zardari’s tests were carried out today as well which were taken away by the medical team.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also rushed to the hospital today for the second time since his father was admitted. Several close friends of the former president are also present at the private hospital located in Clifton whether Dr Asim Hussain was monitoring his health condition.

Earlier this month, the 67-year-old was shifted to the hospital after he was not feeling well. The health condition of the senior politician was not well for more than a month. A medical team led by Dr Asim Hussain examined and performed a lung-related procedure.

Earlier, Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari gave an update on the former president’s health condition, saying her father had post-COVID-19 complications.

In a tweet, she said that her father’s health prevented him from helping with flood relief. She said her father was facing certain COVID-related complications and an abnormal buildup of fluid in his lungs.

“Water has reappeared in his lungs,” she said, adding that the PPP leader had also undergone a procedure in Karachi. She thanked for the prayers and messages for the health of her father.

This is the second time this year that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital. In February 2022, he was shifted to a hospital in Lahore after his health deteriorated.

 

