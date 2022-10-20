Ulema urge top court to review verdict of Shahrukh Jatoi’s acquittal

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said this particular case, which was initiated when a young twenty years old Shahzeb Khan was gunned down a decade ago in Karachi by Shahrukh, pertained to ‘corruption on earth’ and ‘might is right’.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has appealed to the Supreme Court to review its decision acquitting Shahrukh Jatoi from the murder case.

He held this particular case, which was initiated when a young twenty years old Shahzeb Khan was gunned down a decade ago in Karachi by Shahrukh, pertained to ‘corruption on earth’ and ‘might is right’.

Ashrafi, who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, in an appeal on his Twitter handle, said the decision in this particular case was generating a negative impression in the society that the law could not take its course against any powerful or financially sound person which to him was not a good omen for the country and the nation anyway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the law includes the principle of Fasad-Fil-Arz (corruption on earth), which allows an offender to be punished (with a sentence of up to 14 years of imprisonment) even if he is forgiven by the victim’s family under Qisas and Diyat.

On October 18, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan had acquitted the main accused, Shahrukh Jatoi, in the murder case of Shahzeb Khan, who was murdered in 2012.

A three-member bench of SC, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, had heard the case.

The main accused Shahrukh Jatoi had killed Shahzeb Khan in December 2012.

In 2013, an anti-terrorism court had sentenced Shahrukh and his accomplice to death but later the high court converted Jatoi’s sentence into a life term.

Shahrukh’s counsel had argued before the court that his client had been in jail for 8 years despite an agreement with the victim’s family.