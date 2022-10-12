UN Peacekeeping Operations USG calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

Under-Secretary-General (USG) for UN Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The UN Under-Secretary-General appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation.

They also exchanged views on further enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations through advancing political processes, ensuring safety and security of peacekeepers, and provision of adequate resources corresponding to the mandates.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

Underscoring Pakistan’s unique role and contribution as one of the top troop-contributing countries over decades, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for UN peacekeeping including its commitment to promote gender perspective in peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

The USG appreciated Pakistan’s leading role in UN peacekeeping and paid tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving under the UN flag. He looked forward to continuing close cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the peacekeeping performance and the success of UN Missions. The dignitary also lauded Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability.