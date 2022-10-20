Advertisement
  Under-trial accused become prime minister of the country; says Imran Khan
  • Addressing students at Sargodha University, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said nation died ethically and morally when corrupt people got important slots.
  • He said  only honest leadership can steer the country out of crises.
  • He urged the students to fight till the end  and become champions in life as he did in cricket and politics.
SARGODHA: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said the under-trial accused has become prime minister and finance minister of the country.

Addressing students at Sargodha University, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said nation died ethically and morally when corrupt people got important slots. He said only honest leadership can steer the country out of current crises.

He said Shehbaz Sharif has been facing 16 billion  corruption charges and the case was underway when he become prime minister while Ishaq Dar has involved in money laundering for the Sharif family.

He said long-march will be announced soon as he is not doing politics but struggling for real change in the country.

He said inflation, poverty, unemployment and uncertainty are on the rise in the country which was never seen in the past because corrupt people got the major position in the current government.

He said several books written on the corruption of Asif Ali Zardari but unfortunately, NAB is withdrawing old cases against him.

 

He urged the students to fight till the end  and become champions in life as he did in cricket and politics.

 

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan filed a plea in Supreme Court against the audio leaks.

The petition also requested the court to order a judicial commission or joint investigation team for the probe. Imran Khan has also asked the court to obstruct the leaks.

