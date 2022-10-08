The US ambassador visited AJK this week to promote the US-Pakistan partnership

During his visit, the US ambassador met with AJK Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas and academic, business, cultural and civil society representatives.

Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has condemned the restrictions being imposed on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) congregations in India and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government.

Advertisement

US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome’s recent visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir has frustrated the Indian authorities.

The US ambassador visited AJK this week to promote the US-Pakistan partnership and highlight the two countries’ deep economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties, Radio Pakistan reported.

During his visit, the US ambassador met with AJK Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas and academic, business, cultural and civil society representatives.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has condemned the restrictions being imposed on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) congregations in India and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government.

He said the world community should take notice of it.

Also Read Pakistan expresses concern over health of jailed Kashmiri leader Foreign Office summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires It raised concerns over the...

Advertisement

Tahir Ashrafi said that the Muslim Ummah can steer out of multifaceted challenges by following the life and teachings of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

On October 3, Foreign Office had summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) and conveyed the government of Pakistan’s serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah who had been incarcerated at the infamous Tihar Jail for the last five years.

The Indian diplomat was told that the Indian authorities’ failure to provide adequate medical care to Altaf Ahmed Shah, who had been diagnosed with renal cancer, was extremely disappointing. As a result of this negligence, Shah’s condition was worsening and the cancer was spreading to other parts of his body

It noted with deep regret that despite repeated appeals by the family of Altaf Ahmed Shah, including letters addressed to the Indian Prime Minister, no action had been taken with regard to his health condition.