US ambassador will be called to protest against Biden’s remarks on Nuclear assets: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated on Saturday that Pakistan has decided to call the US ambassador to the Foreign Office to protest President Joe Biden’s remarks about Pakistan’s nuclear capacity.

“We know how to secure our nuclear arsenal, and they meet every international norm set by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in terms of security and safety,” Bilawal said at a news conference.

“Pakistan is adamant about maintaining its integrity and security. If there are any security concerns, they should be raised about India’s nuclear weapons, which recently accidentally fired a missile into Pakistani territory.”

Bilawal stated that he had reviewed President Biden’s statement with the Prime Minister in detail and hoped that the episode would not have a detrimental impact on Pakistan-US relations.

“We will ensure that our engagements with the US remain on track,” Bilawal added.

Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous states in the world,” according to US President Joe Biden because the country has “nuclear weapons without any coherence.”

On Thursday, the US president made the remarks while speaking at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception.

“And what I believe to be one of the most hazardous countries in the world: Pakistan.” Nuclear weapons without cohesiveness,” Biden was quoted as saying in a transcript of his speech, which was posted on the White House website.

Biden’s speech focused on the changing geopolitical environment throughout the world, emphasizing that the world was changing quickly and that countries were reconsidering their ties.

“And the reality is — and I truly believe this — the world is looking to us.” This is not a joke. Even our adversaries are watching to see how we figure this out and what we do,” he added.