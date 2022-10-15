US President’s statement not based on ground reality or facts: FO

US Ambassador Donald Blome was summoned to the Foreign Office.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday summoned United States Ambassador Donald Blome and handed him a demarche condemning remarks made by President Joe Biden on Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem called in US envoy to deliver a demarche on the recent remarks made by US President Joe Biden on 14th October during a Congressional Campaign Committee reception.

According to statement, Pakistan’s disappointment and concern was conveyed to the US envoy on the “unwarranted remarks which were not based on ground reality or facts.”

The Foreign Office made clear that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and its impeccable stewardship of the nuclear program and adherence to global standards and international best practices was well acknowledged, including by the IAEA.

“The real threat to international peace and security was posed by violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents without any accountability, and arms race between leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance,” it said.

The Foreign Office said it was essential to maintain the positive trajectory of Pakistan-US relations and the close cooperation between the two sides to build regional and global peace.

PM rejects Biden’s statement

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly protested against Biden’s remarks saying, “Pakistan rejects the remarks reportedly made by the US President, which are factually incorrect and misleading.”

The prime minister said Pakistan has proven to be the most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system.

He added that Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear weapons capability, marked by a strong commitment to global standards, including those of the IAEA on non-proliferation, safety and security.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the real threat to international peace and security is posed by ultra-nationalism, violation of human rights in regions struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states and repeated nuclear security incidents.

He said the arms race among leading nuclear weapon states and the introduction of new security constructs that disturb the regional balance also pose a threat to peace.

He added that Pakistan and the US have a long history of a friendly and mutually beneficial relationship and it was imperative that the ties remain unhindered.

“At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognize the real potential of the Pakistan-US relationship while avoiding unnecessary comments,” he added.

