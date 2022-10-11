They exchanged views on further enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations through advancing political processes, ensuring safety and security of peacekeepers.

He acknowledged contribution of 200,000 Pakistani peacekeepers including 171 sacrificing their lives and 15 women peacekeepers in MONUSCO awarded medal in 2020.

Acting Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem also hosted USG Lacroix over a working lunch.

ISLAMABAD: Under-Secretary-General (USG) for UN Department of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, called on Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Underscoring Pakistan’s unique role and contribution as one of the top troop contributing countries over decades, the minister of state reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for UN peacekeeping including commitment to promote gender perspective in peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

The minister of state noted that the important work carried out by the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was a symbol of the UN’s commitment to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and recognition of the need for its peaceful resolution.

The USG appreciated Pakistan’s leading role in UN peacekeeping and paid tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving under the UN flag. He looked forward to continuing close cooperation with Pakistan to enhance peacekeeping performance and success of UN Missions.

The MoS reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support to UN efforts for peace and security.

Underscoring Pakistan’s strong attachment to multilateralism, Hina Khar assured full support for reform and strengthening of the UN peacekeeping architecture.

