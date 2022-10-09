Very hot and dry weather prevails in Karachi

PMD has predicted that the mercury is expected to go up to 40 degrees in the city.

Sea breezes are also suspended in the city due to which hot and dry desert winds are blowing in the city.

On the other hand, the weather will remain dry in other parts of Sindh province while the daytime will be hot.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted very hot weather in Karachi and mercury is expected to go up to 40 degrees.

The Meteorological Department said that the weather in the city will continue to be extremely hot and dry on Sunday, while the minimum temperature is likely to be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, sea breezes are also suspended in the city due to which hot and dry desert winds are blowing in the city.

The meteorological department further said that the forecast will remain clear and there is no chance of rain.

On the other hand, the weather will remain dry in other parts of Sindh province .

Advertisement

Similarly, the weather will remain dry in most districts of the Punjab province. PMD expected rain with strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Lahore and its surroundings.

The weather will remain dry in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it will be cold in the upper hilly areas.

Also Read Weather update: Temperature to remain hot, dry today in Karachi The temperature in Karachi is to be hot and dry today The...

Similarly, the weather will be dry during the day in most districts of Balochistan.