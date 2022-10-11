WB delegation meets CM Sindh, agreed to build flood-damaged houses

KARACHI: An agreement between the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and the delegation of the World Bank concluded to construct of flood-damaged houses under the Sindh Flood Emergency Project, BOL News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, a high-level delegation headed by World Bank Country Director Naji Ben Hasan has met with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In this regard, the spokesman of the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that this is a follow-up meeting of the previous meeting with the World Bank.

The spokesman said that in the meeting, it has been agreed to buy 110,000 tents, 300,000 mosquito nets, dewatering pumps, and boats with 22 million dollars for the SRP project. While 8.3 million dollars have been approved from the SPPAP project for the construction of 268 roads will be repaired.

It has been agreed to use $25 million from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) for the rehabilitation of flood victims and $1.33 billion for the construction of flood-damaged houses under the Sindh Flood Emergency Project.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Sindh issued a P&D directive to make a plan for the construction of houses by December 2022.

“The plan will be approved by the World Bank and construction of houses will start soon,” CM said.

“We have to prepare for the next monsoon and fix our irrigation and drainage system,” Sindh Chief Minister said.