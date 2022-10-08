We have decided to make Pakistan a welfare state: Imran

Imran Khan said that we have decided to make Pakistan a welfare state

DI KHAN: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that we have decided to make Pakistan a welfare state, BOL News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, Chairman PTI Imran Khan in DI Khan has addressed the victims and said, ”Allah says that If you give something from one hand, the hand would not know about it.”

“We have established a comprehensive verification system to distribute money to the flood victims. Under this system, the victims will give a check to the bank, and they will get the money because it is against my religion to humiliate the victims and give them money,” he said.

PTI chairman added that it is a big responsibility to spend the donations transparently collected from the public, and we had decided to give money to the victims only for building houses.

“We have to help the lowest class, the most important aspect while helping the poor is to maintain their dignity, was ashamed to see food being thrown from planes,” Imran Khan said.

He said that we are happy that we have done what even rich countries could not do in the country, in which the Pakistanis living abroad also helped us a lot.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in Punjab and KP every family has been given a health facility of up to PKR10 lac, with the help of which they can go to any private hospital and get free treatment.

Imran Khan, after his address to the flood victims, party workers, and leaders, distributed cheques among the flood affectees of Dera Ismail Khan.