Woman dies of dengue fever in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman died of dengue fever in Karachi, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 46 in the city.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a female in District Korangi and death was confirmed in a private hospital in North Karachi.

This year, a total of 51 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh out of them 46 were reported in Karachi.

Out of the total deaths, 20 were registered in Karachi Central, 12 in Karachi East, four each in Karachi South and Korangi, three in Karachi West, two each in Malir and Hyderabad, and one each in Kemari, Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

As many as 325 more tested positive for dengue virus across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 222 were detected in the Karachi division.

According to the health department, 4,918 dengue cases surfaced all over Sindh in October so far out of them 3,683 have been reported in Karachi.

A total of 15,072 dengue cases emerged throughout the province out of which 12,163 were reported in Karachi from January 01 to October 14, 2022.

The majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,885 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 2,777, Korangi 2,078, Karachi South 1,723, Malir 864, and Hyderabad 1,568.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. The post-rainy season is suitable for the spread of the infection and for the growth of ‘aedes aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever.