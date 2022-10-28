Workers of telecommunication company killed in Karachi

Advertisement
KARACHI: In a horrific incident, two telecommunication company workers were killed by an aggressive mob in the Machar Colony of Karachi.
As per details, the victims were identified as engineer Aiman Javed and driver Ishaq.
The incident took place when the engineer of the telecommunications company was checking the tower signals with a laptop in the car.
