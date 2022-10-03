Advertisement
Young woman gang-raped in Tharparkar

Young woman gang-raped in Tharparkar

Young woman gang-raped in Tharparkar

Young woman gang-raped in Tharparkar

  • Family of the victim said late last night the suspects barged into their house when they were sleeping and forcibly took the woman away.
  • A case of the incident has been filed with police after 12 hours of the incident.
  • The FIR has nominated Nabi Bukhsh and Mushtaq Bajir as suspects in the incident.
THARPARKAR: A young woman has allegedly been subjected to gang-rape by some goons in Chaapar Din Shah village, Tharparkar, Bol News reported on Monday.

The 24 years old woman has been identified as Kamli, daughter of Premo Meghwar. Family of the victim said late last night the suspects barged into their house when they were sleeping and forcibly took the woman away and subjected her to physical abuse.

As per Bol News reporter LG Rathor, the family said suspects Mushtaq Bajir and Nabi Bukhsh Bajir left her in the jungle after sexual abuse. Police sources said heirs of the woman, after taking letter from police station, went to hospital to get her medical report.

A case of the incident has been filed with police after 12 hours of the incident. The FIR has nominated Nabi Bukhsh and Mushtaq Bajir as suspects in the incident.

Taking notice of the incident and negligence of SHO Khensar Ghulamullah Kanhio, SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi has suspended the SHO and handed over charge of the police station to SHO Qurban Rajar.

On September 20, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh had taken notice of a gang rape case after which a woman had committed suicide in Mithi, Tharparkar.

Also Read

SHC CJ takes notice after rape victim commits suicide in Mithi
SHC CJ takes notice after rape victim commits suicide in Mithi

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has taken...

The judge had summoned a detailed report from DIG Mirpurkhas and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tharparkar in a matter related to the alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman in Kaloi area of Mithi.

The officers, SHO Kaloi police station, and the investigating officer had been directed to appear before the court on September 22. The chief justice had taken notice of news reports that police had reportedly refused to take action.

The victim of gang rape had allegedly committed suicide in village Mehran Soomro within the limits of Kaloi Town of Tharparkar. The body of the victim was sent to Taluka Hospital Diplo for postmortem.

