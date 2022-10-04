PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the country is in a flood situation but on the other hand Chairman PTI Imran Khan is holding rallies and protests.

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Yousaf Raza Gillani has said that the country is in a flood situation but on the other hand Chairman PTI Imran Khan is holding rallies and protests across the country.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, Yousaf Raza Gillani who is also Senator said that a certain section has been involved in his character assassination. He asked such elements to go to Toshakhana and see if the necklace is there or not.

He said that the Toshakhana case is still in progress and his lawyers will soon hold a press conference about his character assassination. He said legal action will be taken in this regard.

Referring by-election in Multan, Gillani further said that because PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son is losing from the home ground thus he(Qureshi) is doing his character. He said Shah Mehmood Qureshi will get an answer in the by-election scheduled to be held on October 16.

He said that if the court disqualifies him in the Toshakhana case then he will cry like the PTI leader.



Yusuf Raza Gilani clarified that the agreements are with the state and not with the party and PPP is going with the agreement with the state.

He said that the PTI people would have investigated cipher in their government, but they deliberately brought the cipher during no-confidence to make move fail and PTI would have to declare opposition parties as a traitor.